Imran Khan to walk free 'very soon', says Barrister Gohar at Swabi gathering

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan addresses public gathering in KP's Swabi on November 9, 2024. — YouTube/GeoNews/screengrab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday hoped that former prime minister and his party founder Imran Khan would be released from prison in the “near future”.

Addressing a public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Swabi, the PTI chairman termed the power show as “referendum” against the “mandate-stealing government”.

The PTI chairman said that they would take to the streets for the release of the incarcerated former prime minister.

Expressing his grief over the Balochistan explosion, Gohar asked: “How the politics will move forward and peace be restored while keeping the PTI founder behind bars.”

At least 27 people were killed and 40 others were injured in a suicide explosion at Quetta's railway station, marking the latest incident of unrest in Balochistan.

He further said that they were strengthening the country’s judiciary.

PTI leader and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur addresses a public rally in Swabi on November 9, 2024. — YouTube/GeoNews/screengrab

Addressing the power show, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has vowed to secure release of the PTI founder, saying that they are even ready to “sacrifice their lives” for this purpose.

“Even if our lives are lost, we will not rest until the release of PTI founder,” he roared at a public gathering organised by the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi for the "independence of judiciary" and to demand the release of incarcerated PTI leader.

Addressing the PTI supporters, the CM said: “There is no freedom without sacrifice.” The chief minister said that they had to give sacrifice for “true freedom”.

Referring to the decision-making bodies within the former ruling party, the firebrand chief minister said: “Only Imran Khan has the power to make decision in the party.”

The chief minister said: “We are united and together we have to move forward.”

Referring to the PTI’s potential march on Islamabad, he said: “We will not return until the release of the PTI founder.”

The CM said that they would fight but would not go back home.

PTI's supporters listening to their leaders during Swabi power show on November 9, 2024. — YouTube/GeoNews/screengrab

Last week, KP CM had said that they would announce a "final call" to get rid of the incumbent government.

Gandapur had made the announcement while addressing a press conference outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan, saying that they were done being peaceful which resulted in torture and arrest of the PTI workers despite not responding to the harsh actions of the authorities.

"We have devised a plan and started working on it. We are ready for a final call to get rid of this Form 47 government," he had announced, adding that shroud-clad PTI leaders and workers would take to streets this time to topple the current rulers.

In line with the direction of the PTI founder, CM Gandapur said that he would announce a date for the protests in November.

“Will not return until the release of PTI founder,” the chief minister said quoting the message of the party founder.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister took oath that he would not go back home until release of the ousted prime minister. He also announced to hold intra-party elections soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case in August last year and since then he is behind bars in multiple cases.

Currently, he is imprisoned under better-class (B-class) facilities with high security due to his status as a former premier in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail. Earlier, he was kept in Attock Jail.

He is facing several cases, including the £190 million reference and the new Toshakhana case.