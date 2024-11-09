Justin Bieber's son Jack takes center stage with 'stylish' chair

Justin Bieber's son Jack follows in father's 'musical' footsteps

Justin Bieber is embracing fatherhood in style as he shares an inside glimpse into his two-month-old son’s ‘unconventional’ baby chair.

The Baby hitmaker, who welcomed his first child Jack Blues Bieber in August, took to his Instagram to offer an insight into his new-born’s latest pastime while Justin works on his new music.

Sharing a carousel of photos on Wednesday, October 30, the 30-year-old mega superstar blessed his feed amid upcoming album preparations.

Justin revealed that he and his wife Hailey Bieber purchased a 4moms MamaRoo multi-motion swing with Bluetooth and five different rocking motions for their little one.

Fans couldn’t help but swoon over Jack’s ‘4.5 star rating’ chair, rushing to the comments section to add heartwarming messages for the father-son duo.

One fan commented, “Jack, daddy is working to make a lot of people happy, get some sleep but we love you too eh.”

Another chimed in, adding, “The baby chair in the music room still not over the fact that our little Justin is A DAD.”

Meanwhile, a third enthused, “I LOVE YOU JUSTIN”

The Sorry singer shared another round-up of photos with his supermodel wife just two days later, giving a rare glimpse into their adorable bond as they struck several poses together.