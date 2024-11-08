Smog crisis deepens in Punjab as Lahore tops AQI rankings

People walk around a park amid heavy smoggy conditions in Lahore on November 7, 2024. — AFP

The smog crisis in Punjab has worsened as toxic air continues to spread to other cities, following Lahore's consistent ranking at the top of world's most polluted cities.

Today (Friday), the air quality index (AQI) in Lahore soared to 860 on IQAir’s real-time monitoring, placing it among the most polluted cities in the world. It dropped to 569 by 1pm but remained in the hazardous range.

Meanwhile, Multan experienced the worst air quality this morning, with an AQI reaching a dangerously high 1,635, posing severe health risks.

According to the Swiss air quality monitoring service, an AQI above 300 is classified as "hazardous" to health.

— IQAir

As thick smog blanketed the southern city, visibility was badly affected, resulting in closure of M3 Motorway at the Rajana Interchange and M4 Motorway from Shorkot to Gojra.

Despite efforts to bring down the pollution levels, the smog-laden air has moved to other cities, with Multan being worst-hit after Lahore, followed by Faisalabad, where the AQI was recorded at 356, causing issues like difficulty in breathing among citizens.

— IQAir

The environmental protection officials sealed multiple factories and mills contributing to the air pollution during ongoing anti-smog operations in Faisalabad, while slapping fines and registering a case against one of the factory owners.

Moreover, an eatery was also sealed and two individuals were arrested for the violation of smog-prevention guidelines.

Road closures

The M2 Motorway was closed for traffic from Lahore to Sheikhupura, the M3 Motorway from Lahore to Jaranwala and Faizpur to Durkhana, Motorway M4 from Gojra to Abdul Hakeem.

The situation was similar in Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal and surrounding areas as visibility dropped to extremely low, causing traffic disruptions.

A road accident was also reported near Hiran Minar, where five vehicles collided with each other due to low visibility. At least five people were injured, with three admitted at Sheikhupura District Headquarters Hospital in unstable condition.

Motorway police advised the citizens to avoid traveling unnecessarily and prefer driving during the day-time only with headlights on.

LHC orders markets to close by 8pm

In a related development, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the closure of markets by 8pm and the complete suspension of trade activities on Sunday in the provincial capital.

The directives came during the hearing of miscellaneous pleas against the absence of adequate measures to fight smog.

Moreover, the court ordered all private offices to adopt work from home (WFH) policy for two days and directed authorities to crackdown against smoke-producing vehicles. It also directed the Dolphin Police force to jointly work with Lahore Police in this regard.

Life in Punjab's capital remains severely impacted by rising smog levels, with air quality hovering above the healthy levels.

The worsening air quality in the province has led to increase in health-related issues with the Punjab Health Department confirming more than 55,000 cases of eye infections in the province between October 21 and 27 while over 7,000 people reported eye infections in Lahore alone.

The department added that more than 6,000 people reported nose, ear, and throat problems and medical experts advised people in smog-affected regions to use more water.

Besides other steps to curb smog, the provincial government's Environmental Protection Agency has ordered a complete ban on public entry in all parks (public and private), zoos, playgrounds, historical places, monuments, museums and joy/play lands effective November 8 (today),

A notification signed by the Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh, the director general of the agency, stated that the order will remain in force till November 17 (Sunday) within the territorial jurisdictions of Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan Divisions.

Those who attempt to violate the orders will be punished under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Moreover, the government has also ordered the immediate suspension of all activities in schools across the province, days after announcing the closure of all schools up to the higher secondary level in key divisions across the province due to hazardous smog levels.

The activities that have been banned include parent-teacher meetings, school trips, sports activities and any other school gatherings or on-campus events.

On Wednesday, the government directed schools in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Multan divisions to transition to online classes until 17 November, prioritising public health amidst rising pollution levels.

In addition to closing schools, Punjab has introduced a mandatory mask policy for public spaces. Public and private offices have been directed to adopt a 50% work-from-home policy, and all government meetings are to be held online until further notice.

The authorities have blamed the intensifying pollution crisis in Punjab on neighbouring India, as the smog-laden air pressure from New Delhi persists. The Indian capital has also retained its position as the second most polluted cities in the IQAir's list.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, while addressing a press conference this morning, said that the Indian government is also concerned about the rising smog levels and it also needs to work towards its solution. She said that the government will reach out to all stakeholders to fight off pollution.

It may be noted that the Punjab government had announced to take the matter with New Delhi via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.