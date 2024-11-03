'Outer Banks' season 4, part 2 gets action-packed trailer

The wait is almost over for Outer Banks fans!



Netflix has unveiled the action-packed trailer for Season 4, Part 2, and it promises to be an unforgettable ride.

The Pogues are back, and their quest for Blackbeard's treasure is far from over.

At Saturday night's Poguelandia: An Outer Banks experience, the cast, including Chase Stokes (John B), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Drew Starkey (Rafe), Austin North (Topper), and Fiona Palomo (Sofia), took the stage to tease the upcoming episodes.

The new trailer reveals the Pogues facing financial struggles and deadly threats, putting their beloved "Poguelandia 2.0" home at risk. Desperate to protect what's theirs, they embark on a perilous journey to Morocco in search of Blackbeard's Blue Crown.

"Home. All of us, we made a home," Stokes says in the trailer. "Now, it's all on the line. The question is: what would we risk to protect it?"

In a surprising twist, Rafe might join forces with the Pogues to help them overcome their challenges. With new enemies emerging and their problems escalating, the group must confront their past, present, and future.

"Before they know it, they're well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure," the show's synopsis reads.

"Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they're forced to question their past, present, and future — who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?"

Outer Banks Season 4, Part 2 premieres on Netflix on November 7.