Jason Kelce reacts to fan's ill remarks about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce recently lost his cool over a football fan's ill remarks about Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift.

According to People magazine, the 36-year-old NFL player smashed a Penn State football fan’s phone after his ill remarks on Taylor Swift and his beau.

In the viral footage, the retired Philadelphia Eagles star could be seen walking outside the stadium while several fans surrounded him.

One man who was standing behind Jason yelled at his back and dubbed Travis the homophobic slur.

The man asked, "Hey, Kelce. How does it feel your brother's a f**** dating Taylor Swift?"

Seconds later, the father-of-three turned around, grabbed the student's phone out of his hands and smashed it on the ground.

The fan who posted the video on his X account wrote in a caption which reads, "Looked like a Penn State student was getting in Kelce’s face for no reason."

As the clip went viral, several fans of Travis and Taylor took to the comments section and began sharing their thoughts on the incident.

One fan commented, "This video is crazy."

"I mean he is following him with the camera," another fan penned.

For the unversed, the conflict took place between Jason and the student at Beaver Stadium, where he was in attendance to watch ESPN's College GameDay on November 2, 2024.