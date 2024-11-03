Tom Holland opens up about keeping check on Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya began dating in 2021

Tom Holland gave rare insight about keeping track of Zendaya when she is away.

The 28-year-old star shared that he feels protective of his ladylove Zendaya and sometimes googles her name to make sure she’s okay.

The Spider-Man actor told the host at On The Menu podcast, "The last thing I googled was actually Zendaya, I’m not on [social media], and I delete it when I’m not using it.”

“So, sometimes, like, it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing, but I’ll check to see if everything’s good and to make sure we’re all cool,” he elaborated, adding, so I just give her a little Google and look [through] the news, and I’m like, ‘She’s good.' "

Holland showed a practical demonstration of his care for Zendaya at the New York City launch party for his non-alcoholic beverage brand Bero on Thursday, October 24th.

A clip that made rounds on the internet showed the Uncharted star escorting his girlfriend from the crowding fans asking for autographs. He could be heard saying “give us a little bit of space” in the viral video.

Holland displayed the same care while exiting the event, and another clip showed him making way for Zendaya to pass as they walked to the car.

The lovebirds first got linked after working together on 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and reportedly began dating in 2021.