Tom Hanks relieved 'Forrest Gump' sequel never happened

Tom Hanks has expressed relief that a sequel to the iconic 1994 film Forrest Gump was never made.



In a recent interview with The New York Times, Hanks emphasized the film's timeless appeal.

"Forrest Gump is this extraordinary amalgam that stands completely on its own and never has to be repeated," Hanks said. "And thank God we never bothered trying to make another one. Why put a hat on a hat?"

Based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel, Forrest Gump tells the story of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75, navigating life from the 1950s to the 1970s.

Despite the success of the film, a sequel was never adapted for the big screen. Groom did publish a sequel, Gump & Co., in 1995.

Hanks revealed that discussions about a potential sequel lasted only 40 minutes before being abandoned. "We said, 'Guys, come on,'" he recalled on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2022.

The actor cherishes the enduring impact of Forrest Gump on audiences. "I still get letters all the time saying, every year the family gets together, we do what we did back in 1995, when it first came out on home video. We all watch it, from beginning to end," he shared.

Hanks acknowledges the film's continued relevance. "Right now, someone is watching that movie from beginning to end somewhere in the world. And it's landing with that same sense of comfort and familiarity."