Prince William, Kate Middleton's separation looms

Kate Middleton, Prince William decide to say goodbye to each other in heartbreaking move

Prince William and Princess Kate are set to be separated again as the future King has decided to say goodbye to his sweet wife for a good cause.

In heartbreaking move, the Prince of Wales has decided to take a solo flight for his much-awaited event in South Africa this month.

However, it seems to be difficult for William to make solo appearance at the event as Kate will not be there to support her.

The future King has made the announcement to leave the UK for Cape Town to attend The Earthshot Prize 2024 celebrations along with world's famous celebrities.

The Princess of Waleses, who's gradually returning to public life, is said to be missing the event as she will stay home to avoid taking risk as she's focusing to remain cancer-free, following her doctors' advice.

Recently Prince William has shared a video and announced: "On Wednesday 6 November, 15 extraordinary solutions to repair our planet will be celebrated at The Earthshot Prize 2024, live from South Africa. This year’s five Winners will each be awarded £1 million to scale their solutions. Stream the show live on Earthshot @YouTube and across @multichoice_group - we can’t wait to see you there!"

Heidi Klum, Nina Dobrev and other celebrities have confirmed their attendance at the Prince of Wales' William's Earthshot Awards ceremony. It is the first time the Earthshot Prize has been held on the African continent.