Gisele Bündchen reveals next career move after third pregnancy

Gisele Bündchen reflects on her career move after third pregnancy announcement

Gisele Bündchen has recently decided to take an indefinite hiatus from work and focus only on her pregnancy.

A source told TMZ, the Brazilian supermodel is putting her modelling off until she delivers her third baby, whom she shares with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Earlier in October, Gisele was working on few fashion campaigns and magazines, while she took retirement from catwalk in 2015.

The source spilled to the outlet that Gisele “will pause modeling industry projects until she feels fully confident to begin working again”.

An insider revealed that Gisele first shared her pregnancy news with her former husband Tom Brady before going public with her announcement.

However, another insider spilled to Page Six that Tom “stunned upon hearing the news as it just wasn’t something that was on his radar”.

“So, when Gisele broke the news to him, he was stunned, to say the least,” continued an insider.

The source mentioned, “Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim but he never imagined they would be having a child together.”

It is pertinent to mention that Gisele didn’t appear in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City but passed on the offer.

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE, “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”