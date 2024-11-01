BTS Jin's top picks in K-dramas, anime, and movies

BTS's Jin has shared his love for various movies, K-Dramas, anime, and more over the years.

Here's a rundown of nine shows and films that have captured his attention.



1. Kingdom:

This horror series blends politics, history, and zombies, following Crown Prince Lee Chang as he uncovers a mysterious epidemic in 16th-century Joseon. Jin discussed Kingdom on Weverse, even joking about spoiling the show.

2. Jirisan:

Jin contributed to the OST with "Yours," which topped the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart. Jirisan follows rangers rescuing survivors in the Jirisan National Park.

3. Princess Mononoke:

This Studio Ghibli classic explores the struggle between forest gods and humans. Jin recommends it, while V suggests Howl's Moving Castle.

4. One Piece:

Jin and other BTS members enjoy this long-running anime about Monkey D. Luffy's quest for treasure.

5. Dragon Ball Z:

Jin often names this action-packed series as a favorite, following Son Goku's battles against alien villains.

6. Pretty Woman:

Jin enjoys this 1990 rom-com about a prostitute who falls for a wealthy businessman.

7. Parasyte:

Both Jin and Jungkook recommend this horror anime about a teen fighting parasitic aliens.

8. The Matrix Trilogy:

Jin named these sci-fi films as favorites in an ARMY.Zip interview, exploring humanity's simulated reality.

9. Boys Over Flowers:

This iconic 2009 K-Drama follows a working-class girl entangled with a quartet of wealthy, popular boys.

Jin's favorite shows and movies reveal his eclectic taste, spanning horror, action, romance, and science fiction.

Fans can explore these recommendations to understand his interests and enjoy some captivating stories.