Blast claims lives of four schoolchildren, one cop in Mastung

Locals gather around the damaged police vehicle at the site of the blast. — Photo by reporter

An explosion targeting a police vehicle in Balochistan's Mastung district Friday claimed the lives of at least four schoolchildren and one policeman near the Girls High School at the Civil Hospital Chowk, police said on Friday.

According to police, the blast that damaged the police vehicle also left at least 14 people injured.



Several other vehicles, including rickshaws, present near the blast site were also damaged, they added.

Most injured in the explosion are schoolchildren, said police, further stating that they have all been shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) nearby.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Miandad Umrani said that a remote-controlled explosive device was planted in a motorcycle.

The ages of the deceased schoolchildren, which including girls and boys, are between 10 to 13 years old, while four policemen are among the injured.

In view of the blast, an emergency has also been declared across all Quetta hospitals including the Civil Hospital, BMC Hospital and Trauma Centre, said the provincial health department spokesperson, adding that all doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses and other medical staff have been summoned.

The spokesperson said that five people injured in the blast, among which the condition of one is critical, have been shifted to the Trauma Center in Quetta.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the blast expressing grief over the loss of lives. He extended condolences to the relatives of the martyred policeman and schoolchildren.

"Terrorists have now targeted innocent children along with labourers,” said Bugti, resolving to avenge the blood of innocent citizens including children.

He added that locals among the civilian population also have to keep an eye on the terrorists. "The monster of terrorism can only be fought together."

Acting President and Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani also condemned the incident and expressed deep grief over the loss of innocent lives.

"Terrorist elements are an enemy to humanity. The nation stands strong beside the security forces and law enforcement agencies against terrorism," he said.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details