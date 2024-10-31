 
Thursday October 31, 2024
Buckingham Palace releases new message as King Charles returns home

Royal Family celebrates the Festival of Lights as King Charles returns from India' famous Wellness center

By Web Desk
October 31, 2024
King Charles III's office has celebrated the Festival of Lights as King Charles returned to home after spending a day at a Wellness center in India.

The royal family shared the message on official Instagram, writing: "Wishing a very happy #Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights in the UK and around the world."

The new post comes after King Charles returned to the Palace after concluding his 10-day Australia and Samoa tour.

The 75-year-old had sparked health concerns with his brief stay in India's famous Wellness center for a break and special remedy en route to the UK.

However, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace had to issue a statement, confirming that King Charles and Camilla had a short and private stopover in India to help break the long journey back from Samoa.