Chase Stokes admits using his celebrity status for personal perks

Chase Stokes and 'Outer Bank' cast spill the secret on how they book dinner reservations

Chase Stokes dived headfirst into enjoying the perks of being a Hollywood celebrity.

In a newly released playful video for Vanity Fair, the Outer Banks cast was asked if they’ve ever used their celebrity status to score dinner reservations.

When the camera stopped at the 32-year-old actor, with a cheeky grin, he didn’t hesitate to confess, "Yes."

"I have used my name to get dinner reservations," Stokes was the first to confess. His bold admission prompted his co-stars to join in, revealing that they, too, had leveraged Stokes's fame to secure restaurant tables.

"Cause I'm too scared to do it, I will call you and be like, 'Hey, can you...?" Drew Starkey said.

Madison Bailey chimed in admitting, "I have actively called Chase's team to make me a reservation, that is true,"

Meanwhile, Jonathan Daviss quipped, "Instead of asking where he has done it, you should ask where he hasn't?"

Stokes revealed that a member of his PR team, Tanner, is known as the "honorary dinner reservation" coordinator.

Carlacia Grant quickly added, "I call Tanner all the time!" This left Rudy Pankow and Madelyn Cline as the only Outer Banks cast members who didn’t admit to using their co-star’s name to snag a reservation.