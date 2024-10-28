Lana Del Rey thanks special someone for 'matching her energy'

Lana Del Rey expresses gratitude to stylist for matching her energy

Lana Del Rey is expressing gratitude to her friend and stylist Molly Dickson for 'matching her little heart energy '

The songstress, who recently attended the InStyle Imagemaker Award to support her friend, donned an ethereal white tiered cut-out dress from Alessandro Michele's debut collection for Valentino.

Heaping on praises for the mastermind behind Sydney Sweeney and Bella Hadid's most beloved looks, the newly wed who married her alligator tour guide beau Jeremy Dufrene, presented The Most Powerful Stylist Award.

Lana said the first time she invited her stylist for lunch, Molly "bounded in like a golden retriever" and gave her a big hug.

She referred to her as someone who immediately connected with her on a personal level. That's when the singer realised she'd found 'the one.'

In response to Lana's generous claims, Molly returned the favour.

She said to the music artist, “Lana it’s a dream to work with you and play dress up with you. To create art with you is one of my most favourite things.”

Lana and Molly have been together for a while and will seemingly stick together forever.