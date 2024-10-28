Keanu Reeves’ bold move changed course of 'John Wick'

Keanu Reeves' take on the puppy death scene

In the development of the John Wick franchise, Keanu Reeves played a crucial role in a pivotal decision that shaped the storyline and emotional depth of the films.

On the occasion of the franchise's 10th anniversary, producers David Leitch and Chad Stahelski opened up to Deadline about Reeve’s contribution to the storyline, advocating specifically for the death of the titular character's puppy in the first film.

The producers recalled facing significant pushback from investors and studio executives when they proposed killing off Wick's dog, a gift from his late wife that catalysed John Wick's relentless quest for revenge.

They were cautioned that it would be "bad luck" and "bad juju." The concern was that such a scene would alienate audiences, primarily when the film also features graphic violence against humans.

Despite these concerns, Leitch and Stahelski believed that this moment was essential for establishing the character's motivations and the emotional stakes of the story.

They argued that if audiences could accept the brutal violence against human characters, the death of a dog would be just another part of the genre.

As production progressed, there were suggestions to alter the ending to imply that the puppy was still alive, but Reeves stood firm in support of the original vision.

His advocacy, alongside that of composer Basil Iwanyk, ultimately convinced the investors to let the scene remain as intended.

This set the stage for John Wick’s transformation from a retired assassin to a vengeful force and established a powerful emotional anchor for the audience.