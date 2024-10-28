Colin Farrell runs Dublin Marathon in support of charity Debra Ireland

Colin Farrell ran marathon for Debra Ireland

Colin Farrell ran for the sake of charity.

Farrell completed the Irish Life Dublin Marathon, dedicating his run to raising awareness and funds for Debra Ireland.

The charity supports individuals living with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare and painful genetic skin disorder.

Farrell crossed the finish line in just over four hours, alongside his longtime friend Emma Fogarty, who has EB. The two teamed up for the final 2.5 miles of the race, with Farrell pushing Fogarty in her wheelchair to the end.

In a heartwarming moment captured on video, Farrell embraced Fogarty at the finish line and humorously asked, “Shall we go again?” The Banshees of Inisherin star joined over 22,000 runners in the annual event, using the platform to bring attention to Fogarty’s condition and their shared fundraising goal for Debra Ireland.

As per Deadline, leading up to the marathon, the duo surpassed their initial target of raising 400,000 euros for EB research.

With donations already reaching 679,000 euros (around $733,000), they have now set their sights on raising 1 million euros in celebration of Fogarty’s 40th birthday, a significant milestone, as many with her form of EB do not live to see this age.

Farrell expressed his admiration for Fogarty’s strength, telling the Irish Times, “That run was nothing compared to the pain she is forced to endure every single day, even though she doesn’t show it.

It was an honour to see her waiting for me with 4km to go, each of those representing a decade of her life, and to do the final stretch together. I’ll never forget it.”

Epidermolysis bullosa, often referred to as “butterfly skin,” causes severe blistering and fragility of the skin. There is currently no cure for the condition, which affects more than half a million people worldwide.