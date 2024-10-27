King Charles, Queen Camilla create beautiful memories on Samoa’s beaches

Before returning to Buckingham Palace, they enjoyed a visit to a sandy shore

The monarch and the first lady recently concluded their memorable tour of Oceania, visiting Australia and Samoa and attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

During their travels, the royal couple connected with communities, received a warm reception, and reflected on the strong ties uniting Commonwealth nations. The trip ended with a heartfelt statement from the King and Queen, expressing gratitude for the unforgettable experiences and friendships formed during their visit.

The King, 75, and Queen, 77, were seen smiling widely on Samoa’s scenic beaches as they concluded their week-long tour across Oceania.

The royal couple’s journey through Australasia included several public appearances in Australia before they attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in Samoa.

Before returning to Buckingham Palace, they enjoyed a visit to a sandy shore on Upolu’s coast.

During the trip, the King received an honorary title, "To'aiga-o-Tumua of the village of Siumu."

Photos from Chogm's closing ceremony also captured Queen Camilla wiping away tears, though these appeared to be from laughter rather than sadness.

Despite a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, Charles surprised fans with news from an insider about his plans to rejoin the international scene.

A senior palace official told GB News, “We’re now working on a pretty normal-looking full overseas tour program for next year, which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms.”



