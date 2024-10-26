Ben Affleck breaks away with life changing decision amid Jennifer Lopez split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who were once known as Hollywood's most iconic couple, have finally decided to part ways after rekindling their romance in 2021.

The split of Bennifer left their fans upset as the ex-partners have moved forward separately focusing on their lives.

Affleck recently shared that he is now 'ready to date' again not caring about the ongoing controversial split from Lopez.

The Batman actor who recently made headlines for his post-split glow, has revealed that he has 'one condition' for the woman he will date.

A source, close to the 52-year-old Oscar-winning star, has shared: "Ben has not given up on relationships and finally feels ready to move forward and start dating again."

The insider mentioned that Affleck would keep his relationship casual and won't get into anything serious till he finalised the divorce from the On The Floor hitmaker.

They went on saying, "he only wants to date someone who is sober or in recovery. These past two years have been tough for Ben and as he begins to heal, one thing is very clear: his recovery comes before anything. He is not going to put his sobriety in jeopardy."

However, fans are excited to see who will catch Ben’s eye. He wants his next partner to be someone who would truly understand him.