Demi Moore struggles with body image as she tries to 'overcome' it

Demi Moore is captivating audiences with her timeless beauty, but beneath the surface, she's grappling with a persistent concern – her ankles.

An insider reveals to Life & Style magazine that Moore's "cankles" have become a significant source of distress, exacerbated by their disproportion to her legs.

"It's a problem she's tried to hide with clothes and certain shoes, but it's gotten worse with age," the source explains.

This anxiety stems from her fear of ridicule over her "cankles." To combat this, Moore has explored various remedies, including Epsom salts, massages, dietary changes and exercise. However, unsatisfied with the results, she's contemplating cankle reduction surgery.

Moore's self-consciousness contrasts with her overall contentment. "She's pretty pleased with the rest of her body," notes the insider, referencing her history of cosmetic tweaks.

As she approaches her 62nd birthday on November 11, Moore's happiness in her personal and professional life is evident.

This serenity follows years of turmoil. In the 1980s, Moore struggled with cocaine addiction and heavy drinking, prompting rehab and nearly 20 years of sobriety.

A relapse in her 40s during her marriage to Ashton Kutcher preceded a painful breakup, mental and physical struggles and temporary estrangement from daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

A near-fatal 2012 incident involving nitrous oxide and synthetic marijuana solidified Moore's commitment to sobriety. "I'm so grateful to be sober, most importantly, because it's given me emotional sobriety," she shared with The New York Times.

"Everyone understands the idea of being sober from drugs, alcohol, sex, shopping, those kinds of externalized things, but what it is to be emotionally sober means how I'm choosing to live my life, the quality of how I interact with people, my ability to show up for others."