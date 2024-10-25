King Charles receives heartbreaking news from UK amid Samoa trip

King Charles was seemingly left heartbroken upon hearing devastating news from the UK during his headline-making trip to Samoa.

According to The Sun, the reason behind the death of the monarch's close pal, Ian Farquhar, has been revealed in the inquest.

He died after he "became trapped between a wall and his bed while drunk."

According to the inquiry, the 78-year-old was "found with his legs up in the air above his bedside table."

Victoria, Mr. Farquhar's daughter, made a statement during the inquest describing his love of horses but claiming that his drinking problem started during hunts.

She shared, "He went to Eton then joined the military and went to Sandhurst. He became the queen mother's equerry. He said he was essentially the queen mother's bodyguard."

"He was a huge lover of horses and would go on hunts where there would be a dinner afterwards."

"The amount of drinking was considered normal for the activity but as time went on we thought he had a drinking problem. He would drink a litre of gin and a couple of bottles of wine in a day."

Victoria said that his father tried to stop drinking as "doctors advised Ian that if he did not look after himself he would die."

It is important to mention that Ian used to share a close bond with King Charles and Queen Camilla. They used to dine together at their Highgrove residence in Gloucestershire.