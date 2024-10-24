Michaela Jae Rodriguez shares inspirations behind debut album ‘33’

Michaela Jae Rodriguez on her debut album, '33'

Michaela Jae Rodriguez got candid about what inspired her for a debut album and the idea behind the character she created for her musical piece.

“This year has been a really, really defining, eye-opening year for me," she told Us Weekly.

"This album had to be a statement piece to what I experienced, what I went through and what this entity, Michaela Jaé 33F7 in the future, is trying to tell me so I can help the people along, their path in this real life world,” the Green Lights songstress shared.

“I cried so much listening to this album, because I was so proud of what I produced.”

Rodriguez also shared names which became biggest influences for music in her life.

“One of the biggest inspirations for me was Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson as well,” she explained.

“I have a bit of Beyoncé through performative aspects of it and the sound, and Aaliyah was definitely [an] influence — also the Chaka Khan and the Earth, Wind & Fire[s] of the world too. I just encompassed all those songs that were popular and thought, how can we 2.0 it and how can I tailor it to my story?”

“I was inspired by the early sounds of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Beyoncé and Rihanna,” she again added of influences that contributed to her latest album.

“All of those artists were prominent and pop, and that musicality stood very strong in my spirit. I think it’s never left me and I think that comes with a lot of ’90s kids.”