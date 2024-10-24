‘John Wick’ director hints at potential Halle Berry-led Sophia spin-off

John Wick director Chad Stahelski recently hinted at the possibility of a spin-off centered around Halle Berry's character, Sofia.
A Berry-led project in the John Wick universe has been gaining traction since her character Sophia stole the spotlight in John Wick: Chapter 3.
Sophia was an old assassin who allies with Keanu Reeves' John Wick in his battle against the High Table, despite their complicated history.
While no official announcement has been made, Stahelski, 56, shared his enthusiasm for working with The Union star in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
"I’d work with Halle any chance I got. She’s always on our mind," he said, also expressing fondness for other cast members. "There really isn’t anybody from the John Wick series that we don’t love and wouldn’t try to bring back in other projects."
Stahelski's praise for Berry, 58, was echoed by the actress herself, who expressed her interest in reprising her role while promoting her latest horror film, Never Let Go.
With several projects in development under the John Wick umbrella, including The Continental, Ballerina, and an animated John Wick project, there are high chances to reintroduce Sofia in a dedicated spin-off.
Kylie Jenner wants her children away from social media for as long as possible
Kylie Jenner opens up about body image struggles after welcoming 2 children
Tom Cruise is presently busy filming 'Mission impossible 8'
The original copy of the Duke of Sussex's memoir was published in 2023
Fairytale Fades: How Prince Harry and Meghan's First Royal Tour Sparked Their Exit
Real reason behind Jennifer Lopez's split revealed