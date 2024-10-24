‘John Wick’ director hints at potential Halle Berry-led Sophia spin-off

Fans are eager to have a Halle Berry-led Sophia-focused spin off in the 'John Wick' universe

John Wick director Chad Stahelski recently hinted at the possibility of a spin-off centered around Halle Berry's character, Sofia.

A Berry-led project in the John Wick universe has been gaining traction since her character Sophia stole the spotlight in John Wick: Chapter 3.

Sophia was an old assassin who allies with Keanu Reeves' John Wick in his battle against the High Table, despite their complicated history.

While no official announcement has been made, Stahelski, 56, shared his enthusiasm for working with The Union star in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I’d work with Halle any chance I got. She’s always on our mind," he said, also expressing fondness for other cast members. "There really isn’t anybody from the John Wick series that we don’t love and wouldn’t try to bring back in other projects."

Stahelski's praise for Berry, 58, was echoed by the actress herself, who expressed her interest in reprising her role while promoting her latest horror film, Never Let Go.

With several projects in development under the John Wick umbrella, including The Continental, Ballerina, and an animated John Wick project, there are high chances to reintroduce Sofia in a dedicated spin-off.