Prince Harry dedicates new book to Princess Diana, Meghan Markle

In the paperback edition of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, King Charles and Prince William were notably absent from the dedication, which has sparked conversations about the Duke's family dynamics.

The original hardcover, released in early 2023, honoured his wife Meghan Markle children, and late mother, Princess Diana.

In the new release, Harry chose to dedicate the book solely to “Meg and Archie and Lili…and of course, my mother,” omitting any mention of his father and brother nearly two years later.

Spare, which has made headlines since its initial launch, is being republished without any changes to its content or cover. It achieved remarkable success, selling over six million copies globally and earning the Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling nonfiction book.

The title reflects Harry's self-identification as the "spare to the heir." In his memoir, he reveals, “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me. Now you could argue that some of the stuff I've put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway.”

Throughout Spare, Harry also shares his frustration with the UK media, discusses the unresolved trauma from his mother's death, addresses his mental health challenges, and reflects on the loneliness he experienced before meeting Meghan. Princess Diana tragically passed away in a car accident in Paris when Harry was just 12 years old.

The paperback edition is set to hit the shelves on October 22 in the U.S. and October 24 in the UK, coinciding with the release of a new book by Mike Tindall, husband of Harry's cousin Zara, titled The Good, The Bad & The Rugby—Unleashed.

Currently residing in California with Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, Harry recently purchased a home in Portugal, marking their return to Europe after King Charles's decision to evict them from their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, in 2023.

The relationship between Prince Harry, his brother, the Prince of Wales, and their father remains strained since Harry's departure from royal duties and relocation to California.