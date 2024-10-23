Tom Cruise to begin shoot for new Warner Bros. film in November

Tom Cruise is presently busy filming 'Mission impossible 8'

Hollywood action hero, Tom Cruise is all set to kick start shoot for his next mystery project with Warner Bros. next month.

The yet-untitled film will be entering into production in the UK soon. Directed by Mexican filmmaker, Alejandro González Iñárritu, the secret movie will be featuring the Mission Impossible star in a pivotal role.

According to the Warner Bros, Tom will be leading the upcoming flick along with a star-studded cast which comprises of Breaking Bad actor Jesse Plemons, Your Honor star Michael Stuhlbarg, Anatomy of a Fall performer Sandra Hüller, Emmy Award-winner John Goodman.

Meanwhile, Sophie Wilde and Riz Ahmed will also be joining the glamorous star cast, reports Variety.

Back in February, Warner Bros. confirmed their new project with Cruise. However, the title and story are still not known.

The makers wanted to start working on the film as soon as possible, but due to the busy schedule of the Top Gun actor, they had to delay the shoot.

In June, Producer Jerry Bruckheimer informed Deadline: "I think we have a terrific story. It's just [a question of] how do we get everybody together and how do we get it done.”

"Tom's very busy. He's got a lot of movies lined up, and he's a very in-demand actor. So, we'll have to get a good screenplay, and hopefully, he'll like it as much as we will."

Work wise, Tom Cruise is currently busy shooting for Mission Impossible 8.