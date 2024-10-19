Four women found murdered in Karachi, father, sons arrested

KARACHI: Police on Saturday arrested a father and his two sons after discovery of the same family’s four women's bodies at their apartment in Karachi.



The tragic event happened in Lea Market area. Police transferred the bodies, bearing brutal torture marks, to the Civil Hospital in Karachi so that medical and legal procedures could be completed.

A 51-year-old mother, an 18-year-old daughter, a 19-year-old granddaughter, and a 13-year-old daughter-in-law were among the victims, according to the police.

Police said all four women were killed after being subjected to torture. The tragic incident occurred on the seventh floor of the building, where the bodies were discovered in separate rooms, they added.

Police officials stated that a Crime Scene Unit collected evidence from the incident’s site as the investigation was underway.

Man of the house, Muhammad Farooq, claims that he and his two sons, were not present at the time of the murders. However, the police have taken them into custody for further questioning.

Farooq, in his statement, claimed that he had no suspicion about who might have killed the women and that neither he nor his sons were home during the incident.

"Police are carrying out investigation from various aspects to uncover the motive behind the brutal killings and identify the perpetrators. Surveillance camera footages around the building are also being collected," said police.

Police said they suspected someone from the family might be involved in the felony.