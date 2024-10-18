King Charles recreates memories with Camilla, orders exclusion of Diana's images

The Opera House displayed montage highlighting moments from couple's past visits to Australia

Australia appeared to overlook Princess Diana in a tribute at the Sydney Opera House, just as King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived for their royal tour.



The Opera House was illuminated with a montage of 21 images showcasing memorable moments from the King and Queen's previous visits to Australia.

The display, projected onto the iconic white "shells" from 8pm until midnight, included black-and-white photos of a young Prince Charles playing cricket, horseback riding, and enjoying Bondi Beach in 1966, as well as a portrait of the King taken for the Australian public last year.

However, none of the images featured Charles alongside his first wife, the late Princess Diana, despite her famous and highly successful 1983 tour of Australia, which significantly boosted the Royal Family's popularity among the Australian people, reported GB News.

The images for the tribute were chosen in consultation with the Palace. The £50,000 display was approved by Chris Minns, the Premier of New South Wales, who had previously cancelled plans for a similar light show during King Charles's coronation last year. The event, initially set to begin at 8pm, was delayed by nearly an hour.

As King Charles, 75, and Queen Camilla, 77, arrived in Sydney for their first visit to a Commonwealth realm since Charles became king, republican leaders assured that they would be on their "best behaviour" during the royal tour.

Premier Minns, a republican himself, welcomed the monarch with respect. "I’m a republican," he told The Times, "but I’m going to treat him as an honoured guest in New South Wales, which he genuinely is. I hope he has a great time here, and I’ll be on my best behaviour."

For many, the absence of Diana’s image in the tribute was a stark reminder of her lasting influence, especially considering the fond memories Australians hold of her iconic visit.