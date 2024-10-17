Liam Payne's death leaves former 'One Direction' bandmate Zayn Malik in 'shock'

'Zayn and Liam had issues but they respected each other', reveals insider

Former One Direction vocalist, Zayn Malik is in extreme shock as he heard the news of Liam Payne’s death.

So far, none of the ex-band members have personally reacted to the tragic news of their friend’s death. But, reportedly Zayn has been 'struck' by the death of Payne.

One of the music producers working with the Pillow Talk singer has shared with Daily Mail: “Zayn was told in the early hours of this morning and has been in absolute bits."

Malik’s loved ones have revealed: “He is in shock, and his parents have been in touch with Liam’s family to offer their support and condolences."

"People close to Zayn don’t want him to be alone at the moment, so he is surrounded by friends.”

They further stated: “It had been a while since Zayn and Liam had spoken due to issues they had with one another in the past. But they respected each other from a distance.”

The insider clarified: “They didn’t hate each other but they couldn’t see eye to eye on different things. But they both felt that they had been exploited in the music industry.”

Zayn Malik and Liam Payne belonged to band, One Direction, formed in 2010, which also included others namely; Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. The band split up in 2016.