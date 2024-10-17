 
Thursday October 17, 2024
Punjab govt announces closure of college, universities on Friday

Govt also imposes Section 144 in the province for the next two days

By Azam Malik
October 17, 2024
Students across KPK participate in test held by Peshawar Model Degree Colleges. — APP/File
LAHORE: The Punjab government announced the closure of all private and public colleges and universities tomorrow (Friday) across the province. 

According to a notification on Thursday, the government also imposed Section 144 in the province for the next two days — October 18 and 19.

The notification said that all kinds of protests and rallies will be banned in the province. 


This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 