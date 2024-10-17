Punjab govt announces closure of college, universities on Friday

Students across KPK participate in test held by Peshawar Model Degree Colleges. — APP/File

LAHORE: The Punjab government announced the closure of all private and public colleges and universities tomorrow (Friday) across the province.

According to a notification on Thursday, the government also imposed Section 144 in the province for the next two days — October 18 and 19.

The notification said that all kinds of protests and rallies will be banned in the province.







This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.