Tom Hardy turns narrator for new ‘Special Forces’ series

Tom Hardy to narrate Paramount+ series about elite military forces

Tom Hardy is all set to narrate a Paramount+ series, Special Forces: Most Daring Missions.



Deadline reported that the three-part series will showcase “the UK’s SAS, exploring its operations during incidents such as ‘Operation Nimrod’, the Iranian Embassy siege in London in 1980”.

Each episode of the upcoming series will show a real-life assignment which is handled by an elite military force.

Federico Ruiz, Commissioning Editor, Factual and Non-Scripted at Paramount+ reportedly ordered the series, which is going to launch the service in the UK and Ireland later this year.

“We are really excited to have one of Hollywood’s biggest actors, and one of Britain’s greatest exports, narrating this brand new series,” said Federico.

He stated, “When you watch their extraordinary stories, it’s clear that the real-life exploits and bravery of these soldiers would put most silver screen superheroes to shame.”

Ian Lamarra, founder of Soho Studios and co-producer, explained, “It feels like a hugely important time in the market to be producing internationally appealing shows for a streamer.”

Ian mentioned that the brand could expand to the likes of the Navy Seals, Marine Corps and Green Berets.

Gushing over Venom star, Ian added, “Tom Hardy is the perfect narrator for this series. He is incredibly knowledgable, absolutely passionate and respectful of the subject with his voice adding a really premium flavour.”