Victoria Beckham plays important role in son Romeo's love life

Victoria Beckham has seemingly played an important role in son Romeo Beckham’s new relationship.

As reported by Daily Mail, the former Spice Girl was a matchmaker in her middle son’s ongoing romance with Gray Sorrenti.

For the unversed, Romeo's new girlfriend is the daughter of renowned fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, who is a great friend of his mother.

Fans speculated that Victoria made this relationship for the sake of her friendship.

The young duo initially sparked romance speculations when the two were spotted together during Paris Fashion Week.

Before dating Gray, the 22-year-old footballer-turned-model has been romantically linked with ex-girlfriend Mia Regan.

Taking to Instagram, the former couple confirmed their split in February this year.

Mia and Romeo announced their breakup with a statement, which reads, “After five years we friend-zoned each other."

It is important to mention that Romeo is the second eldest son of Victoria and former English footballer David Beckham.

Victoria and David tied the knot in July 1999. The power duo share four children named Brooklyn Beckham 25, Romeo Beckham 22, Cruz Beckham, 19 and Harper Beckham, 13.