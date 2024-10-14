Damien Leone teases 'Terrifier 4', says 'It will be an epic showdown'

'Terrifier 3' stars David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, and Samantha Scaffidi

Terrifier director Damien Leone has officially announced the fourth sequel of the franchise.

Leone, who is currently enjoying the success of Terrifier 3 released on October 11, 2024, has shared that the fourth instalment is in works and it will turn out to be an epic closure to this clown saga.

He exclusively told Variety, "It will certainly be an epic showdown, an epic closure to this Art the Clown saga.”

The 42-year-old director shared that the upcoming sequel will be the most experimental one out of all previous films.

"The idea I’m toying with in my head would probably be in some regards the most experimental, so I can’t dive into it too much. Some really, really crazy things will happen in the next one”, he added.

The 9th Circle director admitted that he is looking for a plot that will push boundaries but on the other hand, he does not want the product to fall into 'extreme distaste'.

"I’m always looking for lines to get up to, to push the boundary. Maybe just step right over it. But you can absolutely fall into a level of extreme distaste that I’m trying not to do. There’s a scene in the beginning where Art murders a child off screen and you just hear it.”

Damien Leone’s latest released Terrifier 3 stars David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi and more. The popular horror franchise has been petrifying the viewers ever since its debut in 2016.