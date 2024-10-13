Pharrell Williams shares the skincare secrets behind his youthful glow

Pharrell Williams has not been able to convince others artists about his skincare routine.

Pharrell Willams finally shared his skincare routine and revealed the reason behind his youthful look at the age of 51.

In an interview with People, published on Saturday, he shared his solution for his everlasting youthful skin.

"Now, there is a routine, and you can find them online, but I think probably the most active portion of it all is exfoliating," the Happy singer said.

Pharrell encouraged people to let their inner child out to keep them young and to never silence it while taking care of themselves.



When the singer spoke to Dazed back in August 2017, he gave a similar answer, revealing that exfoliation was the reason behind his youthfulness.

"I exfoliate like a madman. When you exfoliate and drink a lot of water, that does good for you," he revealed at the time.

"To me, the key is just exfoliating, like a monster. There’s a lot of dead skin. All the time. Like a narcissistic madman."



Some artists, like Frank Ocean, had a hard time believing Williams and his sole reliance on just exfoliation.

Ocean had previously called out the Freedom singer in a 2019 GQ cover story for not disclosing a thorough and extensive skincare routine.



The rapper suggested that Pharrell hadn’t shared the real methods yet, and that there are other components, beyond exfoliation, that need to be shared publicly as well.

