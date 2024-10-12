Ben Affleck real feelings revealed as JLO breaks silence over split

Six months after their separation, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's highly publicised breakup continues to dominate headlines.



While both parties have moved on, the constant discussion about their failed relationship is reportedly taking a toll on Affleck.

According to sources, the Hypnotic star feels overwhelmed by the non-stop chatter about their breakup, especially after Lopez broke her silence. "Ben knows that she will talk about the breakup forever," a source revealed.

In a recent magazine interview, Lopez described her heartbreak as "sad" and "scary." The actor was allegedly unaware of her plans to speak publicly about their relationship, and the news blindsided him.

Despite knowing the Atlas star's tendency to openly discuss her life, Affleck was surprised by her decision to go public. "He would love for her not to talk about it, but he feels she will always speak out," the source said.

The couple's divorce filing on August 20 followed months of speculation about their troubled marriage. Although they were spotted together shortly before, sources indicate reconciliation is unlikely.

The Batman star has resigned himself to the fact that his personal life will continue to be scrutinised. "He didn't get a heads-up that she was going to talk about their relationship, but he assumed that it would eventually happen. It is a part of his life just as much as anything else; he's never going to get away from it."