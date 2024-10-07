King Charles receives warning as he gears up for Australia visit

King Charles III, who's set to jet off to Sydney on October 18, has received fresh warning ahead of his much-awaited visit to Australia and Samoa later this month.

The 75-year-old, who will also make a state visit to Samoa in the south Pacific before attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, may face difficult situation during the trip as The anti-monarchy group chief Graham Smith has sent a message to the King:

He took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared his photo with caption: “I’m in Melbourne, getting ready for Charles’s Australia visit. I’m organising events and protests in Sydney and Canberra.”

The group also shared a statement on its website: “The UK's anti-monarchy campaign Republic will be in Australia to greet Charles and Camilla.

Republic's CEO, Graham Smith, will be in Australia taking part in protests and events in Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and elsewhere.”

The King and his wife Queen Camilla will undertake an autumn tour from 18th to 26th October.