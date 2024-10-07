Over 50 Pakistani prisoners repatriated from Sri Lanka

A representational image of Pakistan and Sri Lankan flags. — Facebook/Pakistan High Commission Colombo

ISLAMABAD: Over 50 Pakistani prisoners have been repatriated from Sri Lanka after years-long imprisonment in the foreign country.

The repatriation comes after the successful efforts by the Ministry of Interior via three months of coordination Sri Lankan authorities as directed by Mohsin Naqvi.

A chartered plane brought back the prisoners back to Pakistan, which included five women and 51 men.

Speaking on the occasion, one of the repatriate women thanked the government for bringing them back to the country.



Another repatriate said that he was happy to be back in Pakistan after undergoing difficult circumstances during their imprisonment in Sri Lanka.

Reacting to the return of Pakistani prisoners, Interior Minister Naqvi said that he is grateful to the Sri Lankan government and high commissioner for their role in the repatriation.

He also thanked Federal Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan for his generosity in bearing the expenses of the prisoners as a gesture of support.

It may be noted that the Ministry of Interior had been tasked by the security czar with facilitating the release and safe return of the Pakistani nationals.

The return of these 56 Pakistani prisoners marks a significant humanitarian effort by the government, bringing relief to the families awaiting the return of their loved ones.