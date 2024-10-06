Prince Harry's thoughtful decision is a reminder of his bond with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is reportedly making a concerted effort to "remind" the public of his identity prior to stepping back from royal duties, according to royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths.



In recent weeks, Harry has made solo appearances in New York and London, and just this week, he traveled to Africa to fulfill responsibilities for his Sentebale charity, which he co-founded in 2006.

Speaking on GB News, Griffiths noted that Harry’s return to Lesotho, where he hasn’t been for years, is a deliberate move.

"It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting the children. It's amazing she wasn't there. But I think it's very deliberate," she explained.

She further elaborated on Harry's intentions, stating, "I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with AIDS.

He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama."

Griffiths suggested that Harry and Meghan may have decided together to keep her out of this trip to avoid the media frenzy that often accompanies their joint appearances.

"Harry really wants to remind people, ‘this was me before, I was a good guy and I was really good with children."