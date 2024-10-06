Princess Diana’s surprising remark for Camilla emerge for the first time

The relationship between late Princess Diana and Camilla Parker-Bowles had never been of fondness for one another.



Diana had famously accused Camilla for breaking her marriage in the Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, where she stated that her marriage with Charles was “getting too crowded.”

Despite the notable animosity towards Camilla, Diana did not shy away from making a compliment about her in a candid conversation following the interview.

Former royal correspondent Jennie Bond revealed during a discussion with The Sun’s host and former royal photographer Arthur Edwards, that Diana admired Camilla for having one very important trait.

“She was complicated and confusing but I liked her a lot. She invited me to the Palace a couple of times for talks,” Bond said of Diana. “We had long, long, long chats and she told me everything practically, almost everything in Panorama, before Panorama.”

Bond continued, “She said, ‘There were three of us in this marriage’, and whether she had affairs and her view on Camilla. She told me she thought that Camilla was loyal and discreet and deserved some form of recognition.”

Edwards expressed his surprise in response, “I’ve never heard that before Jennie. That’s really terrific.”