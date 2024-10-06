'Joker: Folie à Deux': Fans call it an ‘insult’ to original 'Joker' film

'Joker 2', directed by Todd Philips, received unfavourable reviews at the Venice Film Festival

The much-awaited Joker 2019 sequel has finally released in cinemas leaving all its fans disappointed with the story line.

Fans all around the world, who were eagerly waiting for the crime prince of the Gotham city, have labelled the film as an 'insult' to the original Joker.

The film just came out and it has already received a poor score of 33% from the critics and by the audiences.

Where critics think that Joker: Folie à Deux is extremely dull and boring, the fans, on the other hand, has taken the failure more seriously. They say that the sequel is an insult to the character.

One of the users on Rotten Tomatoes, Nikolai B, wrote: "In a vacuum this movie cannot be any better than 5/10. But in the shadow of the first film this “movie” is an insult to the first and a stain on the genre. We as a society should take it as a warning to not force a sequel from a movie that didn’t need one.”

Another one wrote: "Hands down, worst movie I’ve ever seen. From the first one being one of my favorite to this being the worst, this series had an insane fall from grace,’

"I thought it would never end. My favorite part was when Phoenix puts his hand over Gaga’s mouth and says “stop singing”, stated GD L.

Joker: Folie à Deux also received unfavourable reviews by the critics during its premiere at the Venice Film Festival this year, reports Metro.co.uk.



Joker 2 directed by Todd Phillips begins from where it left off in the first movie with Arthur Fleck now going for a trial after killing five men on the subway and a man live on television.