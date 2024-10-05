Prince Harry becomes 'cash cow' paying for Meghan Markle's mistake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been labeled "used as cash cows" by a PR expert, who points to a significant misstep following their high-profile move to America in 2020.



The couple made headlines when they announced their plans to step down from royal duties in January 2020 and relocated to California with their son, Archie.

According to PR expert Carla Speight, the choice to work with US agents marked a pivotal mistake for the couple.

In an interview with Express.co.uk, Speight stated, "When Harry left his royal duties, he was exploited by American agents. He was suddenly granted the freedom to say whatever he wanted."

She added that Harry felt hurt after his proposals to work with the palace from afar to protect his family were dismissed.

"The agents he worked with ran with it," she said, implying that their newfound freedom may have led to complications in managing their public image.

Carla Speight has revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were encouraged to "speak their truth" rather than receive the necessary guidance to navigate their exit from royal life.

"They both needed support to enter the real world outside of the palace gates, and instead, they were used as cash cows," Speight stated, highlighting the mismanagement of their public narrative.



Since stepping down as senior working royals, the couple has frequently shared their experiences within the Firm, culminating in their explosive Netflix series released in December 2022, followed by Harry’s tell-all memoir just weeks later.

This candidness has not come without its consequences, as reports suggest that friends of the couple are growing concerned that they may be "drifting apart."

Harry has recently embarked on several solo trips, visiting both the UK and Africa, while Meghan has remained in California.