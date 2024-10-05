Kylie Jenner shares rare glimpse into life as a working mom

Kylie Jenner goes out and about as she films her day for fans

Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse into her life as a working mom, and how she juggles her responsibilities as parent.

The Kardashians star shared a short vlog on Instagram in which she documented a day in her life, while heading to shoot an upcoming campaign.

The video, shared on Friday, October 4th, comes after Kylie attended Paris Fashion Week, as she mentioned she had just gotten back from Paris.

Kylie kicked off the vlog early in the morning "at 8 a.m." with her skincare routine.

Next, the mom-of-two carried her kids to the kitchen where she made them breakfast, consisting of pancakes, fruits, and sausages.

She then washed her face with a foaming cleanser and got ready to leave for a shoot, wearing a white Khy tank top that she claims she cannot “live without”.

The 27-year-old applied lip-gloss in the car, on her way to Kylie Cosmetics office in Hidden Hills, California.

The video then cuts to Kylie getting made up by a make-up artist, for a shoot, for something new that she hinted would be very special and would make fans “happy.”

A shallow pool of water can be seen on a mirrored surface when the businesswoman lowers her camera to the ground.

The shoot seemingly appears to be for a Christmas campaign, per DailyMail.

At the end of the vlog, Kylie’s background appeared dark as she told fans that she is ready to end the day.