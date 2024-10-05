Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take life-changing step for Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly made an important decision for the well-being of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

From now on, the Montecito couple seemingly prioritises their parenting duties by marking solo visits for their work commitments.

According to People, a close pal of Harry and Meghan cleared the air about the growing speculations of their professional split.

The source shared that the Duke of Sussex will continue working for his "not-for-profit patronages. On the other hand, the Duchess will focus more on her "entrepreneurial and enterprise" projects.

Speaking of the real reason behind their professional split, an insider revealed, [It’s] as much a reflection on parenting priorities, in that one of them stays behind with the children."



For the unversed, Prince Harry has been making it to the headlines due to his solo public appearances at important events. Several royal experts raised concerns about Meghan's absence.

Now, it is said that the pair aim to maintain a "functional and healthy relationship" despite being two "working partners."

However, Harry and Meghan will keep showing up together for the causes close to their hearts and they jointly support.