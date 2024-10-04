Sarah Ferguson turns back on Prince Andrew?

Sarah Ferguson distances herself from Prince Andrew in new statement

Sarah Ferguson has seemingly left her ex-husband Prince Andrew hurt as she shunned the Duke in her latest statement, celebrating family moment without him.



The Duchess of York, popularly known as Fergie, has seemingly distanced herself from the Duke of York amid the controversy surrounding A Very Royal Scandal - the Amazon Prime programme which dramatised Andrew's 2019 career-ending Newsnight interview.

Ferguson totally shunned the Duke as she celebrated Princess Beatrice's second pregnancy news with fans.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Princess Beatrice, 36, is expecting her second child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The statement adds: "The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Shortly afterwards, Andrew's ex-wife and Beatrice's mother, Ferguson, took to social media with a statement of her own.

She penned: "Darling Beatrice. Words can't quite express the joy and excitement I feel as you and Edo prepare to welcome another precious addition to your beautiful family. Becoming a granny again fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude."

The Duchess continued: "Watching you grow as a mother has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and now to see your family blossom further is an absolute blessing."

Ferguson, who recently lavished praise on King Charles and Princess Kate for their battle with cancer, did not mention Andrew in her latest statement as well as she concluded: "Our family is growing, and so too is the love that surrounds us. I cannot wait to meet this little one and to share in all the wonderful memories we will make together. All my love."

However, she still continues to cohabitate at the Duke of York's Windsor home, Royal Lodge. The King, according to insiders, has reportedly changed his mind regarding the couple's stay at luxury mansion amid Ferguson's health crisis.

"The King is not forcing the the couple to leave the royal residence due to the Duchess of York as she still pays whole respect to the monarch," claimed the source.

"The King also eased Ferguson's tension by allowing her to stay at the royal Lodge when she was battling cancer."