Inside 'The Simpsons' AI-generated 'series finale' episode

Fans of the iconic animated TV show The Simpsons were left stunned when the season 36 premiere, Bart's Birthday, was billed as the "series finale."

However, the episode's shocking twists and turns were eventually revealed to be a clever joke.

The episode began with Conan O'Brien, a former writer for the show, hosting a fictional gala of animated celebrities. O'Brien humorously claimed that Fox had decided to end the show, poking fun at his own experiences hosting finales.

"I legit thought this was the series finale until I realized it was all a joke XD," one fan tweeted. "I DEFINITELY FELL FOR THAT 'SERIES FINALE' ON-SCREEN GRAPHIC!" wrote another viewer.

The episode showcased a montage of supposed "unaired series finale" scenes from older Simpsons episodes, adding to the mystery.

However, things took a strange turn when O'Brien revealed that the entire episode was AI-generated.

The AI-created storyline featured dramatic moments, including Mr Burns' death, Moe's Tavern shutting down, and Principal Skinner retiring, while parodying finales of shows like Game of Thrones, Succession, and The Sopranos.

Eventually, Bart snapped out of the AI illusion, returning to his usual 10-year-old self after briefly turning 11, revealing the "series finale" to be a playful joke.

Despite the fake-out, The Simpsons isn't ending anytime soon. Series creator Matt Groening reassured fans in a 2021 interview with USA Today, "There's no end in sight."

Groening added that speculating about the series' conclusion tends to upset both creators and fans.