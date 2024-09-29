Meghan Markle reportedly 'screamed down phone' at florist

Meghan Markle is facing new allegations of bullying after being accused of "screaming down the phone" at a florist who has since vowed never to work with the Duchess of Sussex again.



In an article for The Sunday Times, Tom Sykes, editor of The Daily Beast, recounted conversations with various staff members who claim they were mistreated by Meghan.

One former employee reportedly shared, "There definitely were bad, very bad, even psycho moments.

I witnessed people being chewed up in person and over the phone, and made to feel like s***.

It was an incredibly fraught time, and I’m inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt. She has said herself she was suicidal at times."

Sykes detailed the florist's experience, which unfolded after the florist posted a non-specific detail about a bouquet they were creating for Meghan on social media.

Following this, the florist received a furious call from the Duchess, leading them to swear off working with her again, despite the allure of having her as a client.

"If you were working for her, you were often treated like a tradesman who could be treated like s***," Sykes noted.

These allegations arise as Prince Harry delivered a heartfelt speech on the negative impact of social media on youth mental health at the Clinton Global Initiative gathering in New York.

Since marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan has been the subject of ongoing bullying claims, which continue to spark controversy and discussion.