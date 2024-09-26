Phillip Schofield's emotional confession amid 'This Morning' scandal

Phillip Schofield is set to make his TV comeback with a new show on Channel 5, Phillip Schofield: Cast Away, after stepping down from ITV's This Morning in May 2023.

A trailer for the special reveals Schofield's emotional reflection on his scandal.

"I've been cast away on a desert island completely on my own. All I have is camera gear, I can say whatever I want about whoever I want," Schofield says.

He then addresses his past actions, "It's my chance to tell my side of my story. I know what I did was unwise, but is it enough to absolutely destroy someone?"

In the program, Schofield will spend 10 days stranded on a tropical island in Madagascar, documenting his experiences and reflecting on the past two years.

A source shared, "Over the past few months Phil has had quite a few offers for various things - but has steadfastly turned them all down. This sort of challenge has always appealed to him though and after consulting with friends and family, he decided to go for it."

The source added, "It's all been top secret, and has been an incredibly quick turnaround in order to keep the news quiet. With 10 days to himself, no camera crews or production around, he shot some unbelievably raw footage - some of it makes for tough, emotional viewing. But he wanted a chance to share his story, unedited and honest, and let viewers see another side to him."

Despite his return to TV, the source notes Schofield is "still bruised" and not rushing back to his former career.