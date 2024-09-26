Princess Beatrice, Prince Harry's secret reunion expected as William skips NY trip

Princess Beatrice, Prince Harry's reunion looms as William skips NY trip

Prince Harry and his cousin Princess Beatrice could have secret meeting in New York this week as Prince William opted against flying to New York for crucial engagements.

However, Prince Andrew's eldest daughter Beatrice - who's close to Harry, is set for a secret reunion with the Duke of Sussex in New York this week as the two are attending events in the Big Apple for Climate Week.

Princess Eugenie's eldest sister has joined her mother Sarah Ferguson in the US to attend an event which aims to combat modern slavery and human trafficking.



Beatrice and Harry had a close bond growing up together but do not see each other as regularly since the Sussexes moved to the US in 2020.



The King's estranged son is currently in the city to support The HALO Trust, a charity closely associated with his and William's late mother, Princess Diana.



In his emotional speech in NY, Harry said: "Much has changed in my life and the world since 2019 when I first visited," he remarked. "In those five years, I've become a father for the second time."



Harry's brother William has decided to stay in the UK and shared the list of the finalists of the Earth Short Prize n social media as he decided to stay away from any controversy by not flying to New York amid Harry's presence.

However, it's being claimed that Beatrice and Harry may have a secret meeting in the town as the two still enjoy strong bond.