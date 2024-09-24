Kate Winslet sets record straight about infamous 'Titanic' floating door scene

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio played star-crossed lovers Jack and Rose

Kate Winslet is sharing some fun behind-the-scenes details about Titanic's iconic "door scene."

During a Q&A for her new film Lee in New York City on Sept. 23, the actress addressed the long-debated question of whether Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Jack Dawson, could have fit on the door alongside her character, Rose.

Winslet also revealed a surprising fact about the famous scene — the water wasn’t nearly as deep as it appeared.

“Well, to burst the bubble, it was waist-high,” Winslet, 48, said, recalling the filming process. She shared that it was easy to get in and out of the tank between takes, even joking about how she would casually walk over to the edge to take bathroom breaks.

The Oscar winner also teased DiCaprio, now 49, saying he was kneeling during the scene, adding, “Leo’s probably got PTSD from being asked about that door.” She then joked that director James Cameron might not be too happy with her for revealing this insider info: “Jimmy Cameron’s gonna be ringing me!”

Winslet went on to explain that the tank featured an infinity edge, with water constantly rushing in, creating an intense, realistic atmosphere for the film’s dramatic final scenes.