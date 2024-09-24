Julianne Hough seeking authentic partnership after Brooks Laich divorce

Julianne Hough shared her experience attending a wedding with her ex-husband, Brooks Laich, and his girlfriend, Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir.
On The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, Hough described the encounter, "It was so beautiful. It was so beautiful."
She reflected on her personal growth, "And again, like I'm in this place where I now feel like I'm just beginning with so much wisdom, with so much insight, with so much compassion and so much empathy and understanding of like, what's possible."
Hough emphasised her desire for a fulfilling life, "I don't want a perfect life, I want a full, beautiful, connected life."
She valued experiencing a range of emotions, "You feel joy because you feel sorrow, you feel all these things because you have the spectrum to feel it. You have the space to feel it, and that, I think, is what we're here to experience, is the fullness of life."
Hough and Laich married in 2017 and separated in 2020, finalizing their divorce in 2022.
Laich now dates Davíðsdóttir, going Instagram official in August 2021.
Hough seeks someone aligning with her "non-negotiables" in her next partnership:
"Living and vibrating in the place of my most authentic self for that to be what attracts whoever it is, versus I'm gonna put what I think I want and need out there and then literally force create it."
