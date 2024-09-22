Jennifer Aniston's 'Friends' co-star reveals 'heartbreaking' split

Jennifer Aniston’s Friends co-star reflects on his ‘heartbreaking’ breakup

Jennifer Aniston’s former boyfriend Tate Donovan is reflecting on his ‘heartbreaking’ breakup.

Tate, who portrayed the role of Rachel’s love-interest, Joshua Burgin in the iconic sitcom Friends, dated Jen between 1996 and 1998.

During an exclusive interview with The Independent, the actor revealed that their tragic split left him completely ‘heartbroken’ to the point where he was “just trying to survive.”

Recalling his decision to accept the role, Tate explained, "We were just breaking up and I, for some weird reason, thought that maybe working together would ease the breakup. Maybe we’d become friends quicker. I just wanted to go gently into the good night – we both did."

Despite deciding to move forward, he admitted to going through a very tough time.

He added, "It was very tough. Everyone was so supportive, but it was hard. It’s like going to class when you’re in high school and you’ve broken up with the girl who you sat next to."

For the unversed, the former couple moved in together for a short period during their romance, calling it quits later in 1998.