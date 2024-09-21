Demi Moore reflects over troubled childhood: It was 'lunacy'

Demi Moore shares how growing up has changed her perspective on parents

Demi Moore is now able to reflect back on the problematic aspects of her childhood.

The Substance actress shared rare insights from her childhood in a heart-to-heart conversation at The Drew Barrymore Show.

Talking about her childhood, the 61-year-old actress revealed that her parents let her drive a car before she could get a license at 13.

"Driving on the freeway, I mean, my parents would say, 'Okay, here's the deal. You can take the car. If you get stopped, you just have to say you took the car without permission.' And they kind of saw that is a win-win for everybody, but that is lunacy," she told the host.

The Ghost actress and Barrymore confessed fact that they "were both more the parent to our parents.”

This is not the first time Moore has opened up about what she now sees as a disturbing childhood.

In a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she shared a glimpse of a drug overdose incident that her mother Virginia had in the actress’ childhood.

“The next thing I remember is using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow out of her mouth while my father held it open and told me what to do,” Moore recalled.

The Disclosure actress told Barrymore that she is no longer angry at her parents and can love them despite recognising their faults.

“I accept that my parents did the best they could, and my mom did the best she could with the level of consciousness and awareness that she had at the time," she said.